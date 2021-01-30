Crash shuts down portion of Leeville Pike in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash involving an injury has shut down Leeville Pike between Tuckers Gap and the Stonebridge subdivision.

Police say the crash involves an injury and is possibly fatal; it also involves two vehicles.

Officers advise the scene may take several hours to process and clear.

Drivers should use alternate routes, such as Hartman Drive, Crowell Lane, Highway 109, Interstate 40 or Hickory Ridge Road.

Police say they will issue an update when the roadway reopens, but did not have a timeframe regarding when the road may potentially be cleared.