Crash shuts down portion of Highway 55 in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment after a crash Monday morning that shut down a portion of Highway 55 in Moore County.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the head-on crash involving a passenger car and commercial vehicle happened around 8:30 a.m.

Troopers said one person in the passenger car was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Highway 55 was shut down in both directions between Bobo Hollow and Cobb Hollow. The scene was expected to clear around noon.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and no additional information has been released.