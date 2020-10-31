Two dead after fiery crash on Interstate 65 northbound near Vietnam Veterans Blvd.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least two people are dead after a crash that resulted in a cargo fire on Interstate 65 northbound near Vietnam Veterans Blvd.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. right at Exit 95 on I-65 northbound, shutting down the interstate, according to TDOT.

The Nashville Fire Department tells News 2 a tractor trailer and passenger car crashed into each other, resulting in both vehicles catching fire.

The fire department says at least two people died at the scene. Another patient was transported to the hospital in critical condition with severe burns.

Metro Police and the fire department remain on scene investigating.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 2 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.