Crash involving tractor-trailer closes I-40 West in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash involving a jack-knifed tractor-trailer has closed a portion of Intestate 40 in Wilson County.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 243 around 10 a.m.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the crash investigation. It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.
The THP asked motorists to not attempt to travel in this area. The roadway is expected to remain closed until 12 p.m.
