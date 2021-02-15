Crash involving tractor-trailer closes I-40 West in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash involving a jack-knifed tractor-trailer has closed a portion of Intestate 40 in Wilson County.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 243 around 10 a.m.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the crash investigation. It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

The THP asked motorists to not attempt to travel in this area. The roadway is expected to remain closed until 12 p.m.

Wreckers have arrived, the cleanup process has started. It shouldn’t be too long now. pic.twitter.com/dwTrFVBara — THPNashville (@THPNashville) February 15, 2021

