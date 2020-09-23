Crash involving overturned tractor-trailer closes I-24 West in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An overturned tractor-trailer crash closed a portion of Interstate 24 in South Nashville early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes around 3:20 a.m. near the Harding Place exit.

Two additional vehicles were also involved in the crash. It is unknown if anyone was injured.

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen to traffic until 6:30 a.m. The interstate is closed from Harding Place to the Briley Parkway exit.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.