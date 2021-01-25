Crash involving overturned tractor-trailer closes I-24 West in Cheatham County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed a portion of Interstate 24 in Cheatham County Monday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the New Hope Road exit just before 6 a.m.

The roadway is closed from Exit 31 to Highway 49 and is not expected to fully reopen to traffic until 10 a.m.

It is not known if anyone was injured or if anything is leaking from the semi involved in the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.