COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash involving an overturned ambulance has shut down a section of Highway 43 in Columbia.

Officials reported the crash just after 11:30 a.m. on Highway 43 near Oakland Parkway. The northbound lanes of Highway 43 will remain closed as first responders work to clear the scene.

(Courtesy: Columbia Fire & Rescue)

The Columbia Police Department says drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes until Highway 43 is cleared.

The cause of the crash and the possible extent of injuries that those involved sustained remains unknown. No other information was immediately released.