THP: 2 dead in crash involving multiple vehicles on I-40 in Hickman County, interstate closed

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 40 Eastbound at mile marker 149 in Hickman County is closed due to a crash that killed two people.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a passenger vehicle collided with a tractor trailer. Traffic was reportedly slowing down on the interstate for backed up traffic when the passenger car rear ended the tractor trailer.

The two people inside the passenger car were killed.

TDOT says the crash was reported at 3:50 p.m. and is estimated to be cleared by 6:50 p.m.

I-40 Eastbound is closed while westbound traffic is affected with rubbernecking delays.

Eastbound traffic is currently being diverted to alternate routes.