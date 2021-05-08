Crash involving multiple vehicles closes I-24 eastbound in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash involving multiple cars has closed Interstate 24 eastbound in Rutherford County.

TDOT says the crash was reported at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened at mile marker 64 near Sam Ridley Parkway and involves up to eight vehicles. Injuries have been reported in association with this crash, but no deaths.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at mile marker 62 while crews work to investigate and clear the crash. The scene remains active, according to THP.

TDOT estimates the crash to be cleared by midnight.

No other information was released.