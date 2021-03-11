1 dead, 3 critically injured in crash on I-40 eastbound in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead and another is critically injured after a crash on Interstate 40 Eastbound in West Nashville.

TDOT says the crash happened just before 4:15 p.m. at mile marker 200.8 near Davidson Drive and Charlotte Pike.

The Nashville Fire Department tells News 2 crews responded to the scene and found a truck and a semi involved in the accident. A small fire was seen coming from the truck.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and began to assess patients. At least one person has died, while three were critically injured and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Traffic is slowly being allowed to pass the accident on the shoulder, but delays should be expected, according to the fire department.

TDOT estimates the crash to be cleared by 7 p.m.