WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An antique bus was involved in a crash in Wilson County Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 266/Cainsville Road near Jug Creek Road around 9:30 a.m.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash. The vehicles were towed from the scene around 11:15 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting in the crash investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.