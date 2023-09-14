WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An antique bus was involved in a crash in Wilson County Thursday morning.
The crash happened on Highway 266/Cainsville Road near Jug Creek Road around 9:30 a.m.
It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash. The vehicles were towed from the scene around 11:15 a.m.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting in the crash investigation.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.