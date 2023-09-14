WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An antique bus was involved in a crash in Wilson County Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 266/Cainsville Road near Jug Creek Road around 9:30 a.m.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

  • Wilson County antique bus crash
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • Wilson County antique bus crash
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • Wilson County antique bus crash
    (Photo: WKRN)

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash. The vehicles were towed from the scene around 11:15 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting in the crash investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.