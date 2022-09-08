WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash involving a semi truck has closed a portion of Interstate 40 in Wilson County early Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 3 a.m. near mile marker 244 at Tuckers Crossroads.

(Photo: WKRN)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the crash involved an overturned tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle. Injuries have been reported but there is no HAZMAT threat.

The interstate is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time while crews work to clear the wreckage.

It is not known when the roadway will reopen.