CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials are urging motorists to seek alternate routes after a crash closed a portion of Highway 49 early Tuesday morning.

According to the TDOT Smartway Map, the crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 49 near Bear Wallow Road.

Motorists are being asked to detour around Highway 49 at the Sycamore Creek Bridge near the Girl Scout Camp.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol say they expect the road to be closed for several hours.

No other information was immediately released.