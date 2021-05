RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 840 eastbound near Interstate 24 is closed due to a crash involving one car.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 11:26 a.m. Thursday and is estimated to be cleared by 2 p.m. THP says the crash also involves injuries and the scene is “active.”

Westbound traffic currently is not experiencing any delays.