ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 65 in Robertson County is closed after a crash involving a semi-truck Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes around 3 a.m. near mile marker 118.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Robertson County Emergency Medical Services reported the semi was carrying hazardous materials but no major injuries were reported.

It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic.

RCEMS previously responded to a serious crash in the same area where a semi-truck drove into the Red River. This crash happened near mile marker 117 around 1:30 a.m.

The driver reportedly left the roadway at a construction entrance and went into the river.

(Courtesy: Robertson County Emergency Medical Services)

(Courtesy: Robertson County Emergency Medical Services)

(Courtesy: Robertson County Emergency Medical Services)

(Courtesy: Robertson County Emergency Medical Services)

(Courtesy: Robertson County Emergency Medical Services)

(Courtesy: Robertson County Emergency Medical Services)

It took crews one and a half hours to rescue the driver. He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center trauma center in stable condition, but as a “trauma alert” due to mechanism, speed and cold water exposure.

No additional information was immediately released.