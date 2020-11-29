Crash closes I-40 westbound in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 40 westbound is closed in Williamson County due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

TDOT says the crash was reported at 4:11 p.m. at mile marker 182 near Highway 96.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash involves up to seven vehicles; at least two of the vehicles are commercial vehicles.

THP is currently setting up a traffic diversion until the interstate reopens. No injuries were reported.

The interstate is expected to reopen by 8 p.m.