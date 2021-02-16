Multiple tractor-trailer crashes close I-40 West in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple crashes involving tractor-trailers have closed a portion of Intestate 40 in Wilson County Tuesday morning.
The crashes happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 240 around 7:45 a.m. The roadway is impacted from mile marker 245 to 240.
TDOT SmartWay Real-Time Map
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the crash investigation. It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.
A crash involving a jack-knifed tractor-trailer happened in the same area Tuesday morning as the ice storm moved across Middle Tennessee.
It is not know when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.