Crash closes I-24 East in South Nashville; 3 injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 24 is closed in South Nashville after at least three people were injured in a multiple vehicle crash early Friday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes between the Briley Parkway and Harding Place exits around 2 a.m.

Metro police reported three people were critically injured in the crash, which involved two vehicles.

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen to traffic until 5 a.m. at the earliest.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Middle Tennessee until 9 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.