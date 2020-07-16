Crash closes I-24 East at Rutherford County line; Teen critically injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash that closed Interstate 24 in Antioch early Thursday morning.

The crash, which involved an SUV, sedan and semi-truck, happened around 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit at the Rutherford County line.

Metro police reported a 14-year-old was ejected from one of the vehicles and taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The roadway is not expected to reopen to traffic until 7:30 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

