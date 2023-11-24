LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — With holiday travel well underway, one Middle Tennessee company can likely be spotted no matter how far you drive.

Fifty-four years ago, the iconic restaurant and brand Cracker Barrel found its first home on Highway 109 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Dan Evins opened the first Cracker Barrel on Sept. 19, 1969.

“He had this idea of an old country store because that’s where he use to have fond childhood memories,” said Joe Stewart, Manger of the Décor Warehouse.

The warehouse still calls Lebanon home today. Stewart said it proves the now nationwide chain hasn’t forgot its hometown roots.

“You know Lebanon is famous for the home office of Cracker Barrel,” Stewart said.

Inside the massive warehouse, you’ll find the décor and design that has once or will soon call a Cracker Barrel store home.

“We just want to put a smile on someone’s faces when they come in, with all the retail product, you know that might bring you back to your childhood, the toys they have in there.”

Here’s the Backstory: Once the next Cracker Barrel location is selected, the design and décor run through Lebanon warehouse. That’s when Stewart and his team carefully select which pieces will be shipped out, making each store special in its own way.

The warehouse has a system to help keep track of the over 100,000 décor items. Each item is marked with a six-digit barcode and it’s carefully placed in a specific section to make items easy to find.

To remember its rich history, the warehouse is also home to the wood from the original Cracker Barrel store on Highway 109 in Lebanon. They company hoped to move the store as is, but the wear and tear had run its course. The company opted to keep as much wood as they could.

As time goes on, new pieces have found their way inside country classic roadside eatery.

Take the new viral TikTok challenge by Maura Pierce for example.

The premise is people will dress up in old vintage clothes, snap a picture, and hope to leave their photo inside the Old Country Store.

“Everyone has always had that thing to want to get their picture into Cracker Barrel,” Stewarts adds, confirming the trend has been around for years.

Better yet, some hope to take a piece of history with them, after spotting a loved one on the wall as part of décor at Cracker Barrel.

“And on occasion, if they had recognized them and they can prove their family, we have given the piece away,” said Stewart.

Stewart said this has led to plenty of emotional reunions through the years.

“And we were able to give the gentlemen the sign back, and he was sick, and then about six months later he passed away, but he got the sign before,” Stewart said.

Stewarts said this is just one example of how Cracker Barrel has always been in the people pleasing business.

“I just think it serves a purpose for people that comfortable people pleasing, good service, good food, and a place to rest,” said Stewart.

This year the company marks 662 stores in 45 states, making this old country store quite easy to find.