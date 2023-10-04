WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An unusual call in Williamson County gave new meaning to the state’s “moo-ve” over law Monday night.

Multiple agencies responded to the northbound on-ramp from I-840 to I-65 on Monday, Oct. 2 after receiving reports of a tractor-trailer that caught fire.

Courtesy: Williamson County Emergency Management Agency

Courtesy: Williamson County Emergency Management Agency

Courtesy: Williamson County Emergency Management Agency

At the scene, first responders discovered that cows were being haulded by tractor-trailer when it caught fire.

According to Williamson County EMA, the driver released the cows to keep them safe, which led them to roam around the interstate.

With the help of animal and some local ranchers, the cows were able to be rescued and loaded into another trailer.

No injuries were reported to the animals or tractor-trailer driver.