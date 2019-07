SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — “Does anybody know what type of dog this is?”

The Spring Hill Police Department posted the caption to its Twitter profile Tuesday morning along with video of a cow wandering the street in a neighborhood along Stewart Campbell Pointe.

Does anybody know what type of dog this is? It went for a walk on Stewart Campbell PT. If this is your dog, give us a call, it’s staying at a temporary home for now. pic.twitter.com/C2GrVM0arG — Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) July 2, 2019

The department added, “if this is your dog, give us a call. It’s staying at a temporary home for now.”

If this is your cow, contact Spring Hill police at 931-486-2632.