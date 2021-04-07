COVID in Nashville: 102 new cases, 7 deaths reported April 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 95,306 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional seven patients have died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 102 in the past 24 hours.

There have been five new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, an 83-year-old man, a 68-year-old man, a 64-year-old man, an 87-year-old man and a 71-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

Two new probable deaths have also been reported in the past 24 hours, a 91-year-old woman with underlying health conditions and a 74-year-old woman with a pending medical history.

A reported 92,629 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,789 are “active.”

New cases per 100,000 people: 19.8

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.5

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 12%

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 7%

Nashville opened up vaccinations to anyone 16 years old and older Wednesday after receiving an influx of additional vaccine doses.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The Metro Public Health Department, Neighborhood Health, and St. Thomas Health have joined forces to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all experiencing homelessness.