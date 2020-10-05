COVID-19 case curve plateaus for positivity rate in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It looks like Nashvillians are remaining vigilant on testing, yet case counts are flattening out the COVID-19 curve.

That’s good news, according to Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro Coronavirus Task Force.

Jahangir said 3,300 people are getting tested for the virus every day. That’s about the same average as officials saw during the summer spike in July.

Yet now, the positivity rate remains below 4%. In July the rate was between 15-16%.

“I think the disease needs to be controlled in our city. I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that people are doing the things we’ve talked about all the time,” Jahangir said.

The task force chair said it’s superb to see only 14-15 cases per 100,000 people in Nashville.

“Nashville right now is one of the best counties in the entire state for new cases and I think that is saying something considering we are one of the largest metropolitan cities in our region,” Jahangir said.

Jahangir said the downward trend started after the mask mandate was issued in late June. He recommends that mandate stay until a vaccine for COVID-19 is available.

