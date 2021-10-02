COVID booster shots, activities on tap for health fair in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A free health fair will take place today at Meharry Medical College featuring all things health.

The fun-packed health fair will feature food trucks, giveaways, vaccines, boosters, and health screens.

Tennessee Community Engaged Alliance Against COVID-19 (TNCEAL) is hosting the event in efforts to reshape the way health information is presented to the Nashville community.

Those in attendance can speak to health experts ranging from topics like diabetes, heart diseases, mental health, and vaccinations.

The event will take place October 2 at 1005 DB Todd Jr Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free registration can be found here to enter the event.

A mask is required to enter and social distancing rules will be enforced.