COVID-19 vaccines now offered in Kroger, Walmart and Sam’s Club

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) — The federal government is lending a helping hand to states across the country that are in need of more COVID-19 vaccines. Patients can now get vaccinated at their neighborhood grocery or retail stores.

“By partnering with the CDC and the state of Tennessee, we become an additional provider making the vaccine available in places that are most convenient for our patients,” said Jeremy Crain, Nashville Division Health and Wellness Leader for the Kroger Company.

Kroger now joins Walmart and Sam’s Club in offering the COVID-19 vaccine across Tennessee. Like state health departments, those doses will be administered in phases by age and job qualification.

“Our vision is to help people live healthier lives,” said Crain. “So by taking care of the communities we serve in the place that they shop and see our providers on a regular basis, we’re able to certainly increase the number of locations that are available for vaccines and number of doses administered.”

These doses are provided to retail pharmacies through a federal program called the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. They are vaccines provided to Tennessee in addition to those already allocated for county and city government agencies.

Company officials did not release the number of vaccines they received but say they expect the number of vaccines to increase over time week-to-week.