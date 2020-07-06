COVID-19 results delayed statewide in Tennessee

Medical personnel prepare to test hundreds of people lined up in vehicles Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Phoenix’s western neighborhood of Maryvalefor free COVID-19 tests organized by Equality Health Foundation, which focuses on care in underserved communities. As coronavirus infections explode in states like Arizona and Florida, people in communities of color are fighting to get tested. Public health experts say wider testing helps people in underserved neighborhoods and is key to controlling a pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt York)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People packed COVID-19 testing sites in Williamson County Monday.

“We found out at the AG Center, they have weaved the traffic in and out all over the parking lots,” explained Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson.

A demand for testing, Anderson said, that has steadily risen, “We saw our numbers average about 400 to 500, but over the last two weeks we’re doing 5, 6 and 700.” This trend, seen across the country, is creating a lag from labs processing COVID-19 tests explained Vanderbilt infectious disease doctor, David Aronoff.

“What we call reagents, which are the basic supplies needed to run the test, are somewhat scares at times because production has to keep up with demand. Right now we’re at a time when demand is going up,” Aronoff said.

Delayed results warnings plaster web pages. What once took 2-4 days may now take 5-7.In Williamson County Anderson says, “The results will be brought back to us in 4-5 days.”

Other testing centers are now forced to limit who receives a test.

“Some clinics have to prioritize people with symptoms over asymptomatic patients,” said Aronoff.

Patients are encouraged to quarantine until results are received, but delays have made that difficult for some.

“What’s happening,” said Anderson, “They’re getting tested and probably going on with their normal way of life until they get that phone call.”

Which is why doctors say social distancing has never been more important as the health system plays catch up.

“It’s really important for us to have the most recent data we can,” Aronoff explained, “We’re a bit on our heels if what we’re doing is reacting to information 4 or 5 days ago.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)