NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Davidson County Clerk’s office is closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Davidson County Clerk Brenda Wynn said they’re closing out of concern for their employees and members of the public because one-third of their staff tested positive for the virus.

“There was a young man who had been out a few days and he actually tried to come back today and just had to go back home. We could see how ill he looked. He was sweating and all,” Wynn said. “So again I’m concerned for the employees as well as the safety of the public.”

The main office building will remain closed Thursday and Friday to undergo a deep cleaning with plans to reopen Monday at 8 a.m.

“What’s happened is that it’s impacting our ability to serve the public effectively and efficiently,” she said, while reemphasizing worries about the virus spreading to customers and other workers. “Even though there are barriers there it hasn’t prevented the spread.”

You can find information on how to renew motor vehicle registration online or by mail by visiting NashvilleClerk.com.

People wanting vehicle title and registration services in person can visit all five branch offices located throughout the county:

Bodenhamer North Police Precinct, 2231 26th Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37208

Green Hills Branch, Graces Plaza, 4009 Hillsboro Pike, #207, Nashville, TN 38215

Hermitage Police Precinct, 3701 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, TN 37076

Madison Branch, 501 Heritage Drive, Madison, TN 37115

South Police Precinct, 5101 Harding Place, Nashville, TN 37211

For those needing marriage licenses, they recommend visiting a clerk’s office in any of the surrounding counties.