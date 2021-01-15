COVID-19 in Nashville: 475 new cases, 6 deaths reported Jan. 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 78,270 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patients have died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 475 in the past 24 hours.

There have been six new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 77-year-old woman with a pending medical history, along with 63-year-old man, a 79-year-old man, a 51-year-old man, an 86-year-old woman and a 57-year-old woman, all with underlying health conditions.

There have been a total of 530 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 70,946 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 6,794 are “active.”

New cases per 100,000 people: 100.6

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 17.6

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 13 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 7 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 1,072 calls on Thursday.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are popping up across the country but not here in Tennessee. Places like Nissan Stadium in Nashville will not be used as a mass vaccination super site, at least for now. The Tennessee Department of Health said mass vaccination centers are not on its radar at this time. The Metro Nashville Public Health Department told News 2 large venues could cause huge crowds and become super spreader events if not managed properly.

This week, The Metro Health Department announced “a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted” by implementing a standby list that went into effect on Tuesday. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

Davidson County began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts Thursday. Click here to pre-register.

All COVID-19 assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will adjust their hours of operations to accommodate for colder weather through winter.

All assessment centers will now operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The centers will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.