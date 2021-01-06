COVID-19 in Nashville: 394 new cases, 4 deaths reported Jan. 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 72,330 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional four patients have died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 345 in the past 24 hours.

One new probable death has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 69-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

Three new confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 58-year-old woman with a pending medical history, along with an 89-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

There have been a total of 499 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 65,488 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 6,343 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 34,312 of which are men, 37,340 are women and the gender of 678 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 11% and available ICU beds are at 4%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 478 calls on Tuesday.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper went into quarantine on Tuesday after his wife, Laura, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from Cooper’s office.