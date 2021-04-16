COVID-19 in Nashville: 110 new cases, 2 deaths reported April 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 108,796 total positive/probable cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 110 in the past 24 hours.

There have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 69-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 93,897 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,621 are “active.”

New cases per 100,000 people: 17.3

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.8

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 13%

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 8%

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. The Tennessee Department of Health released a statement saying the state will follow the federal recommendation and pause the use of the vaccine.

The Metro Public Health Department reported Tuesday morning those scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the drive-thru vaccination site at the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike will receive the Pfizer vaccine instead of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Wednesday afternoon that restaurant and bar hours can be extended back to normal closing times, as well as capacity increased as Nashville reaches a new milestone in getting residents vaccinated.