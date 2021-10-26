COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in Middle Tennessee districts as kids’ vaccine nears approval

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 cases continue to fall in school districts across Middle Tennessee as the country inches close to getting a coronavirus vaccine approved for younger children.

The latest weekly case count from Metro schools showed there were 465 students quarantined while 116 tested positive for COVID-19. Among staff members, there were 24 people quarantined and 29 staff members who tested positive. Back on August 30th nearly 600 students and staff members had tested positive in the district, while more than 4,000 were in quarantine.

Rutherford county schools have been tracking the positivity rate, and for the first time in many weeks, that number fell under ten percent on Monday. The positivity rate had been over 20% in mid-September when the school board voted to put a mask mandate in place.

Metro Coronavirus Task Force chairman Dr. Alex Jahangir said it’s hard to tell when communities will get rid of masks completely until we all have our own bubbles of immunity.

“I think as more and more communities do that, whether it’s your school community, or your work community, or your large family community, it becomes less and less important to wear masks and some of those mitigation factors,” Dr. Jahangir said. “But until we have those bubbles around us, yeah, I mean, I personally will wear a mask in large areas, because I don’t want to have a breakthrough case more so because I’m worried until my kids are vaccinated. I don’t want to give my kids the disease.”

An FDA advisory committee will meet Tuesday to discuss the Pfizer vaccine for kids. The committee is expected to approve the request for emergency use, and shots could be going into the arms of elementary school-age children as early as the first weeks of November.

“First thing is I think we’ve learned a lot from the initial vaccine rollout for adults. We also have a lot more vaccine volume. There are 28 million kids between ages 5-11 and we definitely have 28 million doses of vaccine available for them,” said Dr. Kawsar Talaat, Infectious Disease Specialist at Johns Hopkins University.

Across the country, parents and health care professionals are waiting for the vaccine to pass through the last regulatory hurdles. Some hospitals are already placing orders for the kids vaccine, and many parents are already making appointments to get the shot for their kids.

“The rollout to kids will happen not at the big vaccination sites, but at their doctors’ offices, at places where they already go regularly, and where there is a lot of trusts established,” said Dr. Talaat.

The White House is ready to ship out 65 million pediatric doses of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine across the country.