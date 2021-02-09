COVID-19 Brazilian variant: ‘It spreads readily’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Health officials say they have likely identified a case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 in Tennessee.

While lab results are still being confirmed, Vanderbilt researchers have some insight into how the strain differs from that discovered in England.

“If you think about it kind of like the influenza virus — when these viruses multiply, they can mutate,” said Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at VUMC. “That means their surface can change a little bit. Both this British virus and the one in Brazil have surface changes that are a little different from the parent, but none-the-less, not so different that the protection from the vaccine still will work against those two strains, we believe.”

Dr. Schaffner says the new Brazilian variant presents symptoms much like the COVID-19 parent strain, but tends to develop at a more rapid rate person to person.

“What we know about this Brazilian variant is that it spreads readily,” Schaffner explained.

Schaffner said the average nasal swap test for COVID-19 cannot distinguish between strains. That’s why state health officials are taking specimens to labs for more in-depth testing.

“It’s my understanding that we’re not just doing a random sampling,” said Dr. Schaffner. “We are looking for circumstances that are a little different. If individuals, for example, think they have a reinfection — a second infection. Or if there is a cluster of infections in a community where there’s an awful lot of very rapid spread. That might be an occasion where you get a bunch of those specimens and test.”

Dr. Schaffner said variants of COVID-19 are a clear indication that the virus can mutate several times over, and will likely be around for the foreseeable future.