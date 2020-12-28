Court services impacted by explosion regaining connections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Court services impacted by the explosion are starting to regain connections.

According to a release, while no state of county court facilities were physically damaged in the explosion on Christmas Day, networks, email, phones and other technical services at the Nashville Supreme Court building, Administrative Office of the Court, multiple boards and commissions and Davidson County courts were affected.

Some services have been restored, but the situation still remains fluid. Below is an update from the Tennessee Supreme Court on what services have been restored so far.