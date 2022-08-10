STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 54-year-old grandfather was charged with aggravated child abuse, resisting and evading arrest and two counts of aggravated assault of a first responder after his grandchild drowned in an above-ground pool in Stewart County.

Deputies and EMS responded to a home on Botany Lane Sunday around 6 p.m. for the possible drowning of a three-year-old.

Scott Myers (Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

According to court documents, Scott Myers was the caregiver for three children, ages two, three and four, and had been with them all day. Myers reportedly told investigators he was working in the yard when the three and four-year-old entered the above-ground pool without his knowledge.

Myers discovered the children were in the pool and told them to get out and continued working while leaving them unsupervised, according to Stewart County court documents.

He later found the four-year-old naked in the front yard and asked if the children had been in the pool again. Arrest warrants state Myers again told the children to get out of the pool while he continued working.

The four-year-old later approached Myers to tell him the three-year-old was unresponsive in the pool, which is when Myers went to the pool and found the child underwater, according to arrest documents.

First responders said Myers became “irate and aggressive” while speaking with officers and attempted to run away. He was pursued and taken to the ground, during which he resisted, struck one first responder in the eye and kicked two officers.

He was taken into custody without further incident and remains jailed on a $1 million bond. Myers is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6.