Couple rescued after raft started sinking on Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A young couple from Indiana was rescued after their raft started taking on water on Percy Priest Lake.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the Anderson Boat Ramp area of Percy Priest Lake for reports of a raft taking on water. Another boat in the area picked up the couple and took them to the boat ramp where NFD personnel were waiting in case they needed medical attention.

No injuries were reported.

The couple told News 2 they had just bought the small raft and came to Nashville for a vacation. Not long after getting into the water, they heard a whistling sound coming from the raft and knew something was wrong.

They then discovered a small hole formed in the seam of the raft. The couple quickly called 911 and said they are grateful to be okay.