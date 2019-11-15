Couple escapes burning apartment in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department says two managed to escape a burning apartment unharmed Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to the call at Rivermont Apartments on N. Thompson Lane.

According to a release, the parents of the man who lived in the apartments were helping him move when they noticed a fire in the kitchen. They called 911 and managed to get out safely.

Officials said MFRD units arrived to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the back of the building. The fire was put out, but the home suffered major damage to the kitchen and laundry area.

“A small kitchen fire can quickly spread out of control,” said MFRD Captain Mike Adams. “That’s why it’s a good idea to have a fire extinguisher nearby. Also make sure you have working smoke alarms.”

According to a release, the fire was contained to one apartment in the eight-unit building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.