Couple dies in Belle Meade crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An elderly couple died in a crash at the intersection of Harding Pike and Vaughns Gap Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to Metro police, 91-year-old Joseph Holloran and 89-year-old Mary Holloran died in the crash. Police said 55-year-old Suzette Pink was driving a Nissan Titan pickup truck east on Harding Pike when Joseph Holloran, who was driving a Nissan Frontier pickup truck, tried to turn left in front of Pink. Pink was not able to avoid the collision.

The Hollorans were both taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they both died. Pink was treated for injuries that were not life threatening.

Police said their preliminary investigation concluded Holloran’s failure to yield was the contributing factor of the crash.