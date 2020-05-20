Couple climbs out window to escape burning home in Bellshire neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man and a woman were hospitalized after they escaped from a fire at a home in the Bellshire neighborhood of Nashville early Wednesday morning.

The fire began around 2:30 at a home on Bellshire Drive.

Fire crews told News 2 the couple escaped the burning home by climbing out a window. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.