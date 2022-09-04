STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Buchanan couple faces multiple drug charges after they were arrested in the parking lot of a Stewart County courthouse earlier this week.

On Wednesday, August 31, a deputy with the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to suspicious activity coming from a vehicle that was parked in the rear parking lot of the courthouse.

According to the sheriff’s office, while the deputy was speaking with the male driver and female passenger, he became suspicious and called for a K-9 unit.

Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office

Once the K-9 arrived on scene, it alerted deputies that drugs were in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, deputies were able to find several loaded syringes, meth, unknown pills, drug paraphernalia and a loaded pistol.

According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, 33-year-old Adam Holland, was a fugitive from Kentucky.

Officials say the female passenger, 39-year-old Angela Maples, had just come from an appointment with her probation officer in the courthouse prior to the arrest.

Holland was charged with possession of meth, possession without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive from justice charges and DUI.

Maples was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession without a prescription and possession of meth.