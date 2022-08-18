NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — All 95 counties will have some kind of representation in the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair. The theme this year – 95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee. The fair at the fairgrounds in Lebanon gets underway Thursday, August 18 and lasts through August 27.

It’s one of many state fairs happening across our area. Check out this list to see where a fair will be happening near you.

Located: 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon

When: August 18 – 27

Theme: 95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee

Website: Click on this link

Located: 1398 Livingston Road, Crossville

When: August 15 – 20

Theme: Cowboys, Crops and Carnivals and A Whole Lotta Happy!

Website: Click on this link

Located: 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City

When: August 16 – 20

Website: Click on this link

Located: 517 Royal Oak Drive, Paris

When: August 20 – 27

Theme: Let’s Celebrate

Website: Click on this link

Located: 187 Natchez Trace Rd, Camden

When: August 22 – 27

Theme: Let the Good Times Grow

Website: Click on this link

Located: 115 Smith Avenue, Hohenwald

When: August 30 – September 3

Website: Click on this link

Located: 1018 Maury County Park Drive, Columbia

When: September 1 – 5

Website: Click on this link

Located: 565 Hale Street, Sparta

When: September 2 – 10

Theme: Bold Stripes, Bright Stars, Brave Hearts

Website: Click on this link

Located: 99 Lakeview Drive, Manchester

When: September 3 – 10

Theme: Remembering 165 Years of Yesterdays, Embracing Visions of Tomorrow

Website: Click on this link

Located: 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville

When: September 9 – 18

Website: Click on this link

Located: 721 West Front Street, Erin

When: September 14 – 17

Website: Click on this link

Located: 1003 Hedgemont Avenue, Fayetteville

When: September 17 – 24

Website: Click on this link

Located: 4635 Tennessee Highway 41, Springfield

When: September 20 – 24

Website: Click on this link

Located: 927 N Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg

When: September 23 – October 1

Website: Click on this link

Is there a county fair you’d like to tell us about? Email us at wkrnwebmail@nexstar.tv