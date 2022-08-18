NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — All 95 counties will have some kind of representation in the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair. The theme this year – 95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee. The fair at the fairgrounds in Lebanon gets underway Thursday, August 18 and lasts through August 27.
It’s one of many state fairs happening across our area. Check out this list to see where a fair will be happening near you.
Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair
- Located: 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
- When: August 18 – 27
- Theme: 95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee
- Website: Click on this link
Cumberland County Fair
- Located: 1398 Livingston Road, Crossville
- When: August 15 – 20
- Theme: Cowboys, Crops and Carnivals and A Whole Lotta Happy!
- Website: Click on this link
Cheatham County Fair
- Located: 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City
- When: August 16 – 20
- Website: Click on this link
Henry County Fair
- Located: 517 Royal Oak Drive, Paris
- When: August 20 – 27
- Theme: Let’s Celebrate
- Website: Click on this link
Benton County Fair
- Located: 187 Natchez Trace Rd, Camden
- When: August 22 – 27
- Theme: Let the Good Times Grow
- Website: Click on this link
South Central Area Fair
- Located: 115 Smith Avenue, Hohenwald
- When: August 30 – September 3
- Website: Click on this link
Maury County Fair
- Located: 1018 Maury County Park Drive, Columbia
- When: September 1 – 5
- Website: Click on this link
White County Agriculture Fair
- Located: 565 Hale Street, Sparta
- When: September 2 – 10
- Theme: Bold Stripes, Bright Stars, Brave Hearts
- Website: Click on this link
Coffee County Fair
- Located: 99 Lakeview Drive, Manchester
- When: September 3 – 10
- Theme: Remembering 165 Years of Yesterdays, Embracing Visions of Tomorrow
- Website: Click on this link
Nashville Fair
- Located: 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville
- When: September 9 – 18
- Website: Click on this link
Houston County Fair
- Located: 721 West Front Street, Erin
- When: September 14 – 17
- Website: Click on this link
Lincoln County Fair
- Located: 1003 Hedgemont Avenue, Fayetteville
- When: September 17 – 24
- Website: Click on this link
Robertson County Fair
- Located: 4635 Tennessee Highway 41, Springfield
- When: September 20 – 24
- Website: Click on this link
Middle Tennessee District Fair
- Located: 927 N Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg
- When: September 23 – October 1
- Website: Click on this link
