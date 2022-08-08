NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Williamson County and Putnam County fairs are already underway. Here’s a look at more fairs to look forward to around Middle Tennessee.

Located: 200 Veterans Drive, Cookeville

When: August 4 – 13

Theme: Chickens and Cows and Pigs! Oh My!

Website: Click on this link

Located: 4215 Long Lane, Franklin

When: August 5 – 13

Theme: An All American Fair

Website: Click on this link

Located: 1398 Livingston Road, Crossville

When: August 15 – 20

Theme: Cowboys, Crops and Carnivals and A Whole Lotta Happy!

Website: Click on this link

Located: 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City

When: August 16 – 20

Website: Click on this link

Located: 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon

When: August 18 – 27

Theme: 95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee

Website: Click on this link

Located: 517 Royal Oak Drive, Paris

When: August 20 – 27

Theme: Let’s Celebrate

Website: Click on this link

Located: 187 Natchez Trace Rd, Camden

When: August 22 – 27

Theme: Let the Good Times Grow

Website: Click on this link

Located: 115 Smith Avenue, Hohenwald

When: August 30 – September 3

Website: Click on this link

Located: 1018 Maury County Park Drive, Columbia

When: September 1 – 5

Website: Click on this link

Located: 565 Hale Street, Sparta

When: September 2 – 10

Theme: Bold Stripes, Bright Stars, Brave Hearts

Website: Click on this link

Located: 99 Lakeview Drive, Manchester

When: September 3 – 10

Theme: Remembering 165 Years of Yesterdays, Embracing Visions of Tomorrow

Website: Click on this link

Located: 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville

When: September 9 – 18

Website: Click on this link

Located: 194 Fairgrounds Road, McMinnville

When: September 9

Free admission and parking

Website: Click on this link

Located: 721 West Front Street, Erin

When: September 14 – 17

Website: Click on this link

Located: 1003 Hedgemont Avenue, Fayetteville

When: September 17 – 24

Website: Click on this link

Located: 4635 Tennessee Highway 41, Springfield

When: September 20 – 24

Website: Click on this link

Located: 927 N Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg

When: September 23 – October 1

Website: Click on this link

Is there a county fair you’d like to tell us about? Email us at wkrnwebmail@nexstar.tv