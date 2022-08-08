NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Williamson County and Putnam County fairs are already underway. Here’s a look at more fairs to look forward to around Middle Tennessee.

Putnam County Fair

  • Located: 200 Veterans Drive, Cookeville
  • When: August 4 – 13
  • Theme: Chickens and Cows and Pigs! Oh My!
  • Website: Click on this link

Williamson County Fair

  • Located: 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
  • When: August 5 – 13
  • Theme: An All American Fair
  • Website: Click on this link

Cumberland County Fair

  • Located: 1398 Livingston Road, Crossville
  • When: August 15 – 20
  • Theme: Cowboys, Crops and Carnivals and A Whole Lotta Happy!
  • Website: Click on this link

Cheatham County Fair

  • Located: 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City
  • When: August 16 – 20
  • Website: Click on this link

Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair

  • Located: 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
  • When: August 18 – 27
  • Theme: 95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee
  • Website: Click on this link

Henry County Fair

  • Located: 517 Royal Oak Drive, Paris
  • When: August 20 – 27
  • Theme: Let’s Celebrate
  • Website: Click on this link

Benton County Fair

  • Located: 187 Natchez Trace Rd, Camden
  • When: August 22 – 27
  • Theme: Let the Good Times Grow
  • Website: Click on this link

South Central Area Fair

  • Located: 115 Smith Avenue, Hohenwald
  • When: August 30 – September 3
  • Website: Click on this link

Maury County Fair

  • Located: 1018 Maury County Park Drive, Columbia
  • When: September 1 – 5
  • Website: Click on this link

White County Agriculture Fair

  • Located: 565 Hale Street, Sparta
  • When: September 2 – 10
  • Theme: Bold Stripes, Bright Stars, Brave Hearts
  • Website: Click on this link

Coffee County Fair

  • Located: 99 Lakeview Drive, Manchester
  • When: September 3 – 10
  • Theme: Remembering 165 Years of Yesterdays, Embracing Visions of Tomorrow
  • Website: Click on this link

Nashville Fair

Warren County Fair

  • Located: 194 Fairgrounds Road, McMinnville
  • When: September 9
  • Free admission and parking
  • Website: Click on this link

Houston County Fair

Lincoln County Fair

  • Located: 1003 Hedgemont Avenue, Fayetteville
  • When: September 17 – 24
  • Website: Click on this link

Robertson County Fair

  • Located: 4635 Tennessee Highway 41, Springfield
  • When: September 20 – 24
  • Website: Click on this link

Middle Tennessee District Fair

  • Located: 927 N Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg
  • When: September 23 – October 1
  • Website: Click on this link

Is there a county fair you’d like to tell us about? Email us at wkrnwebmail@nexstar.tv