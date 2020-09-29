County-by-county mask mandates could end this week under Tennessee Governor’s decision

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On October 1, Wilson County will join a handful of other counties in lifting its mask mandate. But, a looming decision by Governor Bill Lee could strip county officials from having the authority to control such enforcement.

“I’m used to it. I spent too many years in the surgical unit,” said Kristi Spencer, who lives in Wilson County. She says she thinks its time for the mandate to be lifted. But, she’s willing to do whatever is best for those around her.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Spencer explained. “I do believe in herd immunity. But, it’s whatever is best for the community.”

Stan Parker, on the other hand, says he’d like to see the mask mandate stay in place a little longer.

“Stuff is still going around,” Parker said in reference to coronavirus. “It hasn’t gone down to any manageable levels or anything. So, I’ll still be wearing my mask.”

On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee will announce a decision on whether or not to extend his executive order allowing county leadership to make their own decisions on mask protocols. Because of that order, several counties are operating under various rules. Davidson County is still under a mask mandate, and Sumner County is under a Declaration of Emergency until October 1.

“I find out before I go to an area what my requirements are and I’m happy to abide by them,” said Spencer.

