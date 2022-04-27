RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music star Craig Campbell inviting folks out to the grand opening of Grindstone Cowboy Coffee Shop in his hometown.

Earlier this month, Campbell and his wife made the announcement about their new business located in historic downtown Eagleville.

While the grand opening is Saturday, locals are invited to check out the new venture this week.

In a press release Campbell stated, “Mindy and I share the love of coffee and music, and this has been a dream of ours for a long time.”

Grindstone Cowboy isn’t just a coffee shop. It has a drive-thru, a restaurant, a bar, and a music venue.

Campbell said, “We love this community, and want this to be a welcoming place for our friends, neighbors and visitors to have a great cup of coffee, good fellowship, wonderful music and maybe a drink or two.”

The grand opening will be held April 30th from 10a.m. to 2p.m. with activities for families to enjoy, music by Jason Sturgeon, Campbell and other special guests – and coffee.