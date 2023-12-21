TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the eighth year in a row, country star Dustin Lynch gave back to the town that raised him, courtesy of the Dustin Lynch and Friends Benefit Concert, held at the singer’s alma mater, Tullahoma High School, just in time for the holidays.

Kellye Gilbert of Haven of Hope receives a $13,000 check from Dustin Lynch at the star’s annual benefit concert at his alma mater. (Photo: Jack Owens/Sweet Talk Publicity)

For the last several years, Lynch has raised thousands of dollars and brought out legendary songwriters to the high school auditorium stage to benefit local organizations that help his hometown just before Christmas.

This year, Lynch was able to donate $40,000 to three organizations: Haven of Hope, South Jackson Performing Arts Center, and Special Olympics Tennessee. The total is the most he’s given back to the town yet, according to his representation.

He was joined on his first performance stage by Randy Montana, Brent Anderson, and Lanie Gardner, with the latter two making a special live debut of the song “Blue Lights” from Lynch’s most recent album.

Dustin Lynch shows all the toys attendees brought to the benefit concert on Dec. 12 (Photo: Jack Owens/Sweet Talk Publicity)

Along with some of his most famous hits, including “Small Town Boy” and “Ridin’ Roads,” Lynch also asked attendees to bring new, unwrapped toys to benefit the Tullahoma Fire Department’s annual toy drive, which benefits children in need in Tullahoma.