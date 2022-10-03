WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music star HARDY is recovering from significant injuries after his tour bus crashed on Interstate 40 early Sunday morning.

The 32-year-old country artist, whose real name is Michael Wilson Hardy, was one of the passengers on the bus when it crashed in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 just after 2:30 a.m. at mile marker 223 near the Wilson County line.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 2009 Prevost Tour Bus veered off the roadway and overturned on its left side. The report states that HARDY, alongside another 32-year-old passenger, was injured in the crash.

The 59-year-old bus driver, of Gallatin, also received serious injuries and remains in the hospital receiving treatment with family by his side. In a statement, HARDY said the team is “pulling and praying for him.”

In a Twitter post, HARDY stated the crash occurred while he was traveling back home after performing at the County Thunder Bristol at the Bristol Speedway on Saturday night.

“Following last night’s show our tour bus was in a crash on the way home from Bristol,” said HARDY, “There were just four of us, including myself on the tour bus, however, we were all treated for significant injuries.”

The singer stated to fans that he had been released from the hospital, but doctors have ordered him “to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us a couple of shows.”

Hardy, who has had several Billboard Hot 100 singles including “One Beer” and “Give Heaven Some Hell,” is a featured special guest on Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous Tour. Wallen and Hardy are expected to perform on October 8 at the Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas.