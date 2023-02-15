BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of country music’s most photographed homes will go to auction this Saturday, Feb. 18.

Located just 12 miles from downtown Nashville, the mansion sits on nearly 5 acres of land, according to DeCaro Auctions International, the firm representing the sale this weekend. The property boasts full fencing and a privacy gate, offering peace and solitude for the owners.

Once inside, the grand entry hall opens to double staircases before an ornate European style weaves its way through the expansive formal living and entertaining spaces, luxurious bedroom suites and numerous rooms that are “perfect for hosting guests.”

According to its listing, the estate is both elaborate and intimate, boasting “impeccable natural light and views” courtesy of the hilltop position, which overlooks the grounds and the adjacent Governor’s Club. The 15,000-square-foot home contains four bedrooms, eight bathrooms and multiple special details, including antique Argentinean light fixtures and Czech crystal chandeliers, one of which was autographed by the Queen of Country Dolly Parton.

Courtesy DeCaro Auctions International

The property also includes an adjacent entertainment dwelling, which the listing states is “gleaming with shimmering chandeliers, soaring Corinthian columns and two mezzanine balconies.” This space, auction representatives said, has welcomed some of the most famous names in entertainment, business, politics and society, including Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley. Additionally, the property has played host to large events such as Nashville Shines for Haiti and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Annual Honor Society Membership Event.

“An outstanding, one of a kind luxury estate, this is an opportunity to enjoy luxury living and entertaining at its very best,” said DeCaro Auctions International Founder and President Daniel DeCaro.

The live, Truly Absolute Auction will take place at the property at 11 a.m. Feb. 18.

Private previews of the property are available every Saturday and Sunday until the auction from 1 – 4 p.m. with additional private showings during the week by appointment. Broker participation is invited, 2% co-broke, according to a release from DeCaro Auctions International.

Any price for the home will be accepted, so long as it’s the highest bid.