NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Suicide is a problem across America and Tennessee finds itself in an unsettling category. According to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, Tennessee ranks in the top 20 states for reported suicides.

A recent interview between ABC’s Diane Sawyer and Ashley Judd has given more details to the tragic suicide of country music star Naomi Judd. Ashley Judd is now using her grief to help bring awareness of suicide prevention. To see that interview, please click here.

“We think about Naomi Judd, from our perspective she has everything,” Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network Executive Director Misty Leitsch says. “But her perspective was very different.”

Suicide can happen to anyone at any age, and it’s important to recognize warning signs that people could exhibit. Some of these signs include changes in behavior and eating habits, withdrawal from friends or not sleeping.

Prevention advocates encourage people dealing with these symptoms to seek professional help.

Another way to help with prevention is to continue to de-stigmatize mental health. Leitsch believes giving people a safe and private setting to express their emotions can make a difference in someone making a terrible decision.

To learn more about suicide prevention or see statistics, please click here. If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).