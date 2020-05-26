Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum to remain closed through June 30

FILE – In this May 25, 2018 photo, visitors to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tenn. view the the Outlaws & Armadillos exhibit. The NRA has been publicizing plans to auction off firearms at a fundraising dinner at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. But a spokesperson for the museum tells The Associated Press that the April event will not take place there after the AP asked questions about the museum’s no firearms policy. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced it will remain closed through June 30, 2020.

That includes The Hatch Show Print, Historic RCA Studio B, the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the Taylor Swift Education Center.

The health and safety of our guests and staff are our top priority, and with that in mind, we have made the decision to extend our temporary closure. When we reopen our doors, measures and protocols will be in place to help ensure a safe and healthy environment for our visitors, employees and the community. Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Officials said they’ll continue to monitor the pandemic and rely on guidance from public health officials as they make decisions in the future.

