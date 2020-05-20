Country Music Hall of Fame cancels in-person programming through July 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum said they’re cancelling all in-person programming through July 31 amid COVID-19.
They made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
This includes:
- Performances
- Film Screenings
- Interviews
- Other programs originally scheduled in the museum’s Ford Theater
- Family programs and activities in Taylor Swift Education Center
- Songwriting camps
- Summer Internship program
Music fans can still enjoy the following:
- Songwriter sessions every Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Instagram Live
- Family-friendly programming every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. via FieldTripZoom
- Videos of past performances
- Episodes of museum podcast Voices in the Hall
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: