Country Music Hall of Fame cancels in-person programming through July 31

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum said they’re cancelling all in-person programming through July 31 amid COVID-19.

They made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

This includes:

  • Performances
  • Film Screenings
  • Interviews
  • Other programs originally scheduled in the museum’s Ford Theater
  • Family programs and activities in Taylor Swift Education Center
  • Songwriting camps
  • Summer Internship program

Music fans can still enjoy the following:

  • Songwriter sessions every Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Instagram Live
  • Family-friendly programming every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. via FieldTripZoom
  • Videos of past performances
  • Episodes of museum podcast Voices in the Hall

