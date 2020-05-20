Country Music Hall of Fame cancels in-person programming through July 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum said they’re cancelling all in-person programming through July 31 amid COVID-19.

They made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

This includes:

Performances

Film Screenings

Interviews

Other programs originally scheduled in the museum’s Ford Theater

Family programs and activities in Taylor Swift Education Center

Songwriting camps

Summer Internship program

Music fans can still enjoy the following:

Songwriter sessions every Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Instagram Live

Family-friendly programming every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. via FieldTripZoom

Videos of past performances

Episodes of museum podcast Voices in the Hall

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE